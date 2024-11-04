Coordination Framework urges Iraqi parliament to extend legislative term

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite political forces except the Sadrist Movement, has called on Parliament to extend its current legislative term, citing critical regional developments and pressing national needs.

The Framework held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss political developments, regional issues, and contentious legislation in Parliament, according to a source.

In a brief statement, the Framework stated, “We call on the Council of Representatives to extend its legislative term and shorten its recess in alignment with regional developments and significant national obligations.”

Notably, the meeting, attended by most of the Framework’s leaders and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, was hosted at the residence of Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) leader Haider al-Abadi, the source told Shafaq News.