Coordination Framework to convene following reports of espionage network involving top aide of a former PM

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political parties, are slated to hold a meeting on Wednesday evening, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in attendance, to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged espionage network linked to a former secretary of the Iraqi prime minister.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting, which will focus on "a number of issues, primarily the espionage network case," is set to take place at the office of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mohammed al-Jouhi, who served as the secretary of the former prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, was involved in orchestrating a surveillance and extortion network targeting Iraqi politicians. The accusations have sparked heated political debate and media speculation.

A press release by the country’s Supreme Judicial Council addressed the issue on Sunday, describing the information circulating about the alleged network as “inaccurate speculations”.

Recently, multiple sources familiar with the matter claimed that the security authories uncovered a "surveillance and extortion network targeting Iraqi politicians within the Prime Minister's Office, led by al-Jouhi himself."