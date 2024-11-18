Coordination Framework discusses key issues in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF) leaders convened, on Monday evening, at the office of senior member Hammam Hamoudi.

According to a brief statement, the discussions centered on the latest political developments in Iraq, the upcoming census, and the approval of significant laws in the Iraqi Parliament.

The CF includes all Shiite political forces in the country, except for the National Shiite Movement (Sadrist) led by Muqtada Al-Sadr.