"Change is Coming" video creator arrested in Saddam Hussein's hometown

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a senior security source reported the arrest of an individual accused of destabilizing security and stability in Iraq by posting videos on social media under the title "Change is Coming- Iraqi National Liberation and Change Movement."

"The videos were detected from Saladin province, Tikrit district (Saddam Hussein’s hometown), and immediately, National Security detachments began gathering information and activating source efforts for two consecutive days to curb such incidents that threaten Iraq's security," the source told Shafaq News.

"After obtaining the necessary judicial approvals from the Saladin Investigation Court judge, National Security detachments arrested the suspect, residing in Tikrit, who was posting these videos that aim to sow fear among the Iraqi people."

Following the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime in Syria, security-threatening incidents were observed in Iraq, including ISIS slogans written on house walls in a neighborhood in Al-Anbar Province and the ISIS flag being raised twice in the districts of Hawija and Daquq in Kirkuk. Security authorities arrested two individuals in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, for writing these slogans.