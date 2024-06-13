Caretaker Iranian FM arrives in Baghdad for high-level talks

Shafaq News / Caretaker Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani arrived in Baghdad on Thursday, commencing a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing regional issues with top Iraqi officials.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, Bagheri's agenda in Baghdad includes meetings with key Iraqi leaders. Upon arrival, he paid tribute to the memorial statues of IRGC Commander Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Head of the PMF Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, located on the airport road in the Iraqi capital.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that Bagheri's visit is part of a broader regional tour. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, the National Security Advisor, and other political figures.

The source also noted that Bagheri will travel to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Friday for discussions with Kurdish officials.

Ali Bagheri Kani was appointed as the caretaker Foreign Minister following the death of his predecessor, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 in East Azerbaijan province, northwest Iran.