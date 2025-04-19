CCHF 2025: Iraq records 14 cases with 2 deaths

Shafaq News/ Fourteen cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) and two related deaths have been recorded since the start of 2025, Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Ministry spokesperson Saif al-Badr, in an audio briefing to the media, said infections have been confirmed in six provinces: Dhi Qar (6), Kirkuk (4), and one each in Nineveh, Muthanna, Basra, and Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa district.

He noted that the latest death occurred earlier today in Kirkuk, involving a Health Ministry employee—the second such case in the province, corroborating Shafaq News’ earlier reporting.

The announcement comes amid warnings from medical authorities about increased transmission risks as temperatures rise.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.