Bohra community’s properties to receive legal protection

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Minister of Justice, directed the implementation of appropriate legal measures to protect the properties of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Iraq.

According to a statement from the Ministry's media office, "Minister of Justice, Khalid Shwani, received today the representative of the Bohra community in Iraq, Murtada Shihab al-Din, along with his accompanying delegation."

The statement pointed out, "The Ministry of Justice is committed to upholding human rights principles through policies that foster understanding and harmony, contributing to a cohesive society based on justice and equality," adding that the minister stressed the Ministry's commitment to safeguarding the rights of the Bohra community, including protecting their private properties and taking the necessary legal actions to secure their real estate in Iraq.

For his part, Murtada Shihab al-Din expressed his gratitude to the Minister for the warm reception, appreciating the Ministry's efforts in protecting their rights. He also called for enhanced cultural and religious cooperation to promote the values of moderation and peaceful coexistence on both local and regional levels.

The Dawoodi Bohras follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammed and are part of the Shia Fatemi Tayebi school of thought, one of the three principal Shia branches of Islam. The community is guided by its spiritual and temporal leader, the Dai al-Mutlaq, who serves as the representative of the Imam in seclusion.

Their current leader, the 53rd Dai al-Mutlaq, Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, resides in India. As both a mentor and the ultimate authority on religious matters, he provides guidance to his followers while addressing the challenges of the modern era.

The Dawoodi Bohras are devoted to Islamic practices as prescribed by Sharia, including reciting the Quran, observing the five daily prayers, and fasting during Ramadan.

Although India remains their primary hub, the Dawoodi Bohra community is widely dispersed across the globe, with an estimated population in the hundreds of thousands. They form a minority group in Iraq and maintain a small presence in Syria.