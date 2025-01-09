Sources: What is behind Al-Sudani - Khamenei meeting?

Shafaq News / Political sources revealed on Thursday new details regarding the meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during Al-Sudani's one-day visit to Tehran.

According to Shafaq News sources, the discussions primarily focused on the fate of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), where both sides "agreed that it should not be disbanded under any pressure or justification." They emphasized the need to rely on official mechanisms to ensure that weapons are confined to the state, thereby strengthening the rule of law and fostering internal stability.

The sources also noted that several agreements between Baghdad and Tehran have come into effect, including the resumption of Iranian gas supplies to Iraq. This is aimed at bolstering energy resources and alleviating pressure on the country's electrical grid.

Additionally, a plan to transport Turkmenistan gas through Iran to Iraq was highlighted, as part of a strategic project to secure and diversify Iraq's gas sources.

Our sources further pointed out that "both sides agreed to launch a project to establish a strategic center for combating international terrorism, with its expected headquarters in Baghdad."

This center will focus on enhancing security cooperation and intelligence sharing among member states to jointly confront the growing terrorist threats in the region.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with Al-Sudani, that both Iraq and Iran share concerns over the accelerating developments in Syria. He highlighted that the potential revival of terrorist cells remains a significant worry for both Tehran and Baghdad.

During his meeting with Al-Sudani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, describing the presence of US forces in Iraq as "illegal and against the interests of the Iraqi people and government."