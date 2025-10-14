Basra rights body decries live rounds as police probe protester assault

Shafaq News – Basra

On Tuesday, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights in Basra urged security forces to exercise restraint in residential areas after four consecutive days of demonstrations over the worsening water situation in the province.

Security forces had dispersed gatherings late Monday in the Tamimiya and Hayyaniya districts, where residents protested rising salinity levels.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Ali al-Abbadi, the commission’s director, appealed to the Interior Minister and Basra Police Command “to intervene urgently and stop the use of live rounds and tear gas canisters in the densely populated Hayyaniyah district,” noting that these actions have already caused numerous civilian injuries, including women and children.

“The use of such force,” he added, “constitutes a direct threat to civilians’ safety and a grave violation of human rights.”

Separately, a video circulating on social media showed an attack on a protester on al-Qaim Street. According to a statement, Police Chief Maj. Gen. Latif Abdul-Ridha al-Saad ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances and “take legal action against those involved,” noting that several officers were injured while performing their duty to protect demonstrators and property.