Basra Governor meets Qurna protestors after two weeks of demonstrations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani met with representatives of the Qurna District protests in the first official response to the movement, following two weeks of demonstrations demanding improved services and job opportunities.

Protest leader Hussein Al-Muzeirawi told Shafaq News that “the meeting with the governor ended positively and focused on local government actions and Basra’s outstanding financial entitlements from Baghdad,” confirming that Al-Eidani “pledged to travel to Baghdad immediately after the meeting to demand the province’s overdue funds and secure resources for Qurna residents.”

Al-Eidani assured demonstrators that their demands would be addressed and discussed plans to improve infrastructure and essential services in the district, according to a statement released by the Basra Governor’s Office.

Shafaq News has been covering the Qurna protests as thousands of residents took to the streets to express frustration over poor public services and to voice their discontent over the delayed response to their demands.