Baghdad: truck driver detained over Israeli license plates

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a truck bearing Israeli license plates was seized in Baghdad, Iraqi security forces reported.

According to a security source, the truck, a Scania model, was found parked inside the northern garage in the al-Jamila area, east of Baghdad. The source confirmed that the driver was apprehended and handed over to the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service for further investigation.

A large sheet of paper with Hebrew writing, which was placed over the vehicle's registration number, was also discovered.

In 2022 Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned a new Iraqi law that criminalizes any attempt to normalize relations with it, at a time Tel Aviv is pushing to expand its ties in the Arab world under the rubric of the Abraham Accords.