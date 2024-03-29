Baghdad's al-Bab al-Sharqi market: a treasure trove for bargain hunters

Shafaq News/ Al-Bab al-Sharqi (the Eastern Door) district in central Baghdad is a bustling hub of activity on any given day. But on Fridays, holidays, and official occasions, it becomes even more crowded as people from all walks of life flock to the area.

Some could to use it as a transit point between different parts of the city, while others come to shop at the many stores and stalls that line the streets.

Just as Tahrir Square has become a symbol of Iraqi Patriotism and a popular gathering place for protests, al-Bab al-Sharqi has its own unique value. It is home to the "balla" market, a treasure trove for bargain hunters looking to stock up on clothes for the upcoming Eid holiday.

The market is a veritable smorgasbord of secondhand and new clothing and shoes from all over the world. Prices range from 1,000 dinars (about $0.70) to 25,000 dinars ($17.50) or more.

The market also provides a livelihood for dozens of young people who work in the small shops or set up stalls on the street. It is rare for someone to leave the market empty-handed, as most people find something to their liking at a price they can afford.