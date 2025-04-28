Baghdad records 64 suicides in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities recorded 64 suicide cases across Baghdad’s al-Rusafa and al-Karkh districts between January 1 and April 1, 2025, a security source told Shafaq News Agency on Monday.

The source said the methods of suicide varied and included self-immolation, hanging, gunfire, falling from heights, and cases of deliberate burning.

Al-Rusafa district recorded the highest number, with 44 suicides, while al-Karkh registered 20 cases during the same period, according to the source.

The report comes a day after a security source said a young woman and a young man died by hanging in two separate incidents in northern and eastern Baghdad.