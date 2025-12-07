Baghdad pushes back on US warning of Iraq fragmentation

Shafaq News – Doha

Iraq’s foreign minister on Sunday formally objected to comments by Washington’s special envoy for Syria that warned Iraq could slide toward internal division, reaffirming that the country’s democratic and federal system is constitutionally entrenched and irreversible.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein delivered Baghdad’s position during a meeting with US envoy Tom Barrack on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Hussein underscored that Iraq’s political structure reflects popular will and is anchored in the constitution, stressing that the country’s governing model remains intact despite persistent pressures.

He reviewed Iraq’s post-2003 transition, describing a prolonged effort to entrench institutional rule after decades of centralized repression, and said any return to authoritarianism is decisively rejected.

The talks also addressed the conflict in Syria, where Hussein emphasized the need for broad national representation and a comprehensive political dialogue. He said Iraq stands ready to share its experience in navigating political instability and security threats.

Hussein also highlighted the depth of Iraqi-American cooperation, pointing to the US role in the US-led coalition that dismantled ISIS’s territorial control.

Barrack expressed appreciation for Hussein’s assessment of Iraq’s modern political evolution and said “Washington holds Iraq’s experience in high regard.” He clarified that his earlier statements referred to past US policy decisions rather than an evaluation of Iraq’s current course.

The exchange follows Barrack’s recent interview with The National, in which he criticized earlier US strategy in Iraq, warning of the risk of fragmentation into rival federal entities. He said Iran expanded its influence by exploiting the vacuum left by US missteps and argued that armed groups gained power at the expense of parliamentary authority.