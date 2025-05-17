Baghdad Summit: Jordanian PM urges immediate end to Gaza war

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan called for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza, warning that its humanitarian and political consequences will reverberate across the region for years to come.

Speaking on behalf of King Abdullah II at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Hassan emphasized the urgency of ending the conflict and easing the suffering of Palestinians. “Our priority is to stop the war and respond to the growing humanitarian crisis,” he stated. “The world has stood powerless in the face of what is unfolding in Gaza.”

Hassan cautioned that the ongoing violence is destabilizing the region and undermining international law. Reaffirming Jordan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, he reiterated the Hashemite monarchy’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.

“A just and comprehensive solution remains the only path to lasting peace,” he declared, warning that continued settlement expansion, land seizures, and violations in Jerusalem and the West Bank would only deepen instability in Israel and the wider region.

The Jordanian PM also endorsed mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, urging the international community to take more responsibility in delivering humanitarian relief to civilians under siege.

Addressing broader regional issues, he welcomed Washington’s decision to ease sanctions on Syria, expressing Jordan’s support for a unified, sovereign Syrian state. “Jordan will continue to stand by Syria and its people in their pursuit of peace and dignity after years of destruction.”

On Lebanon, Haasan reiterated Jordan’s commitment to preserving national institutions and sovereignty. He also called for coordinated Arab diplomacy to address the ongoing crises in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan.