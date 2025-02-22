Baghdad International Dialogue: Al-Halboosi critiques PMF, urges state-controlled weapons

Shafaq News / On Saturday, former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi noted that some wings of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) do not operate under the command of Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Speaking at the seventh Baghdad International Dialogue Conference, Taqaddum (Progress) Party leader al-Halboosi stressed the need for a political agreement to serve as a constitutional counterbalance, defining Iraq’s key challenges and committing all political, social, and civil forces to a fixed timeline. “While some provisions of the 2022 Political Paper for government formation have been implemented, others remain pending."

Iraq’s government, led by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, was formed in October 2022 based on a Political Agreement Paper, outlining commitments from Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs. The paper included key provisions such as amending the General Amnesty Law, ensuring the return of displaced persons, and withdrawing armed factions from cities like Jurf al-Sakhar, Al-Awja, and Al-Owaisat. It also called for compensation for destroyed properties, resolving cases of forcibly disappeared persons, and dissolving the de-Baathification Commission. Additionally, it emphasized balanced representation in state institutions, including security forces.

Regarding the issue of weapons, al-Halboosi noted that the Iraqi constitution prohibits political parties from having armed wings, emphasizing that weapons must be solely in the hands of the state. “The PMF was established to counter a significant security threat posed by ISIS, but not all of its wings today follow the Commander-in-Chief’s orders,” he affirmed.

Iraq’s PMF was established in 2014 following a fatwa by top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to combat ISIS. They fought alongside the Iraqi army and the Global Coalition. its membership is around 200,000, comprising around 70 factions from various religious and ethnic backgrounds, though it remains predominantly Shiite.

"If Iraq faces a security or terrorist threat, all citizens, including various forces, will be mobilized…However, under current conditions, no factions should exist outside the state framework, nor should they receive directives from entities beyond official state institutions."

As for Iraq’s relationship with Iran, al-Halboosi confirmed that his country “is not concerned with Iran’s actions, and any pressure on Iran should be kept away from Iraq,” highlighting a conflict between US policy in the Middle East and Iran’s actions in the region.

"Iraq should not bear the burden for others... It must achieve political and economic independence and stability, and stay out of conflicts and power struggles."

On the Syrian side, he claimed that Bashar al-Assad’s regime was “unable” to manage the state effectively, as signs of poverty were evident among the Syrian people during his visit. “Syria has undergone rapid and unexpected changes, including the fall of al-Assad’s regime and the reduction of Iran’s influence in the country, prompting the international community to engage with the current Syrian administration on a temporary basis.”