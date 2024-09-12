Baghdad International Book Fair kicks off, celebrating Iraq's Cultural renaissance

Shafaq News/ The 25th Baghdad International Book Fair started, on Thursday, under the theme "Iraq Reads", attracting a large number of writers, intellectuals, and the general public.

The event was inaugurated with the participation of Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, alongside other key government officials.

The fair, organized by Sada Al-Aref Company, will run from September 12 to September 22, and serves as a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering cultural ties between Iraq and other nations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Trade, Sattar Al-Jabiri, emphasized the importance of book fairs as spaces for connection between authors, readers, and the broader cultural community.

He highlighted the Ministry of Trade's efforts to support cultural industries, including writing and publishing, underscoring their role in Iraq’s socio-economic development.

The event will also host renowned cultural, intellectual, and artistic figures from the Arab world and beyond, featuring initiatives like the "Read Initiative" to promote reading in Iraq.