Baghdad Imam thanks security forces for curbing strife following arrest

Shafaq News/ A prominent Baghdad cleric lauded the al-Aazamiyah Emergency Unit on Friday for its role in preserving security, following the unit's arrest of two individuals for chanting "sectarian" slogans outside a mosque last Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, the imam of the Abu Hanifa Mosque in al-Aazamiyah, commended the unit's commitment to upholding communal unity and rejecting sectarianism during his Friday sermon.

He acknowledged the unit's apprehension of a "dangerous gang" in al-Aazamiyah the prior day, bolstering public trust in the security forces' capability to address growing security concerns.

"Our gratitude goes to the al-Aazamiyah Emergency Unit for their efforts," Sheikh Abdul Sattar said in his sermon. "We also urge the Iraqi authorities and judiciary to disclose the detainees' location and conduct a transparent public trial to demonstrate the state's authority and the rule of law."