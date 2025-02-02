Baghdad Governor disputes retirement as council seeks successor Shafaq News/ Baghdad Governor Abdul-Muttalib Ali Youssef pushed back against a decision to retire him, arguing that Iraq’s provincial law does not specify an age limit for governors.

The Baghdad Provincial Council earlier issued an administrative order retiring Youssef after he reached the legal retirement age of 60. A document signed by Council Chairman Ammar Hussein Al-Qaisi stated that the decision was based on a State Council ruling and legal provisions mandating retirement at that age.

In a letter to the council, Youssef contested the decision, stating that “Law No. 21 of 2008 of governorates not organized in a region does not specify a retirement age for governors.” He also noted that the position is filled through election by the provincial council, not by appointment. Following Youssef's retirement, the council announced the opening of nominations for the governor’s position, with applications accepted from February 2 to 10.