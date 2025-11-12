Baghdad Elections: Turnout 48.76%, PM al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in the central Baghdad province.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the capital reached 48.76%.

The province holds 71 parliamentary seats, including 17 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 411,026 votes.

- Taqaddum Party: 284,035 votes.

- State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun): 228,103 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 128,079 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 138,802 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 127,832 votes.

- Badr Organization: 110,545 votes.

- National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani): 109,574 votes.

- Al-Asas Al-Iraqi: 104,088 votes.

- Huqooq: 77,675 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

