Baghdad Council elects new Chairman after Al-Qaisi’s ouster

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Baghdad Provincial Council elected Ammar Al-Hamdani as its new chairman, replacing Ammar Al-Qaisi.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Al-Hamdani secured the position with 42 out of 58 votes, representing the Taqaddum Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi.

In January, the council resolved to question its president, Ammar Al-Qaisi, over allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power.

Baghdad’s Council voted to remove Al-Qaisi with an absolute majority citing his failure to provide satisfactory answers during questioning.