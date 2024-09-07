Badr group expels the organization's leader to “correct its path” in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A group affiliated with the Badr Organization stormed the organization's headquarters in central Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq, a source in Dhi Qar governorate reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The group, led by Abu Al-Walid Al-Jaberi, expelled the organization's leader, Abu Liqaa Al-Amiri, declaring it as a movement to correct the organization's path in Dhi Qar.”

“The motive stems from internal disputes over authority.”

He added, “The group insisted the former leader would not be allowed to regain control.”