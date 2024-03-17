Badr al-Fahl elected governor of Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Governorate Council on Sunday elected Badr al-Fahl, a leader of the National Masses Party, as governor after months of ebbs and flows.

Al-Fahl won 13 votes in a council meeting held to elect the governor earlier today.

On Thursday, March 14, the head of the National Masses Party, Lawmaker Abdullah al-Jubouri, nominated al-Fahl for the head of local government.

On February 4, 2024, the council voted for Ahmed a"Abu Mazen" al-Jubouri as head of the local government, after electing Adel Abdul Salam as chairman of the council and Mohammed al-Hassan Attiyah as deputy.

However, later in February, President Abdul Latif Rashid refused to approve the appointment of al-Jubouri, arguing that he has a criminal record.