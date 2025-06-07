Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader denies role in Kurdistan salary crisis

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali pushed back against Kurdish media reports implicating him to the federal government’s salary freeze in the Kurdistan Region, calling the claims “false.”

Delivering Eid al-Adha sermon, al-Khazali referenced official data showing poverty rates in Kurdistan surpassing the national average and attributed the rising number of Kurdish refugees abroad to repeated salary delays. “Employees in the Region have yet to receive their pay.”

He emphasized equal rights and responsibilities for all Iraqis but criticized some Kurdish leaders for what he described as “weak commitment” to national unity, asserting, “Many in Kurdistan’s leadership are not fully invested in a unified Iraq.”

Turning to broader challenges, al-Khazali blamed post-2003 governments for “failing” to improve essential services despite Iraq’s wealth, stressing the need for genuine reform. “The country is on the path to healing, but it needs sincere efforts from all who hold responsibility.”

He also warned of unprecedented electricity shortages this summer, blaming past administrations for focusing only on boosting output while ignoring energy conservation. “There’s been no serious effort to promote responsible consumption,” he argued, cautioning that political actors may exploit the crisis.

On water scarcity, al-Khazali highlighted record-low river levels—the worst since 1930 — and urged immediate support for farmers in southern Iraq, calling for compensation and long-term solutions to prevent rural economic collapse.