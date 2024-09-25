Armed robbery targets Chinese company headquarters in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An armed robbery occurred at the headquarters of a Chinese company in the Mansour district of western Baghdad on Wednesday.

A police officer told Shafaq News Agency that security forces received a report about the robbery, which took place at a residence on Al-Amirat Street, used as the headquarters for the China-based “Bor China” company. According to the company’s Iraqi branch manager, the stolen items include between 300 to 500 million Iraqi dinars (230,000 – 380,000 USD), an M4 rifle, and a Cadillac vehicle.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing security camera footage to determine the details of the incident.

It is the second armed robbery in Baghdad within a few hours. Earlier, an unidentified armed group opened fire on a civilian vehicle and stole 32 million Iraqi dinars (24,500 USD).