Armed attack on Maysan Governorate building

Shafaq News/ An armed attack targeted the Maysan Governorate building in southern Iraq on Monday, according to a security source.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "unknown assailants in a vehicle opened fire on the Maysan Governorate building and fled to an unknown destination."

The attack resulted in material damage to the building's facade, the source added. Security forces have launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the details of the incident.