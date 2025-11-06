Arab League to monitor Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, the Arab League announced it will send a mission to observe Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

According to a statement from the body, the delegation—invited by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC)—will include observers from five Arab states to monitor campaigning, voting, and counting, with findings to be submitted to Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Iraqi authorities.

The League previously monitored elections across the region, including Iraq’s 2021 vote, when its observers cited limited transparency and access.

This year’s election will be held under the amended Election Law No. 9 of 2020, which restores the Sainte-Lague formula and larger constituencies—changes viewed as favoring major parties over independents.

About 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to elect 329 lawmakers, including 46 from the Kurdistan Region.

