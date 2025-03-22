Arab League at 80: Iraq urges enhanced Arab cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for strengthening joint Arab frameworks as the Arab League marks its 80th anniversary.

In a statement, the Ministry reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to the League’s principles, urging more effective coordination to address regional and global challenges.

“Iraq, as a founding member, supports efforts to enhance Arab solidarity and defend just causes, particularly the Palestinian cause,” the ministry said, advocating for deeper economic and social integration to improve the region’s collective influence.