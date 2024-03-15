Ammar Al-Hakim stresses openness to integration and coordination

Shafaq News / Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), affirmed on Friday that the doors of the Coordination Framework (CF) and the political process are open to accommodate everyone, noting the presence of more than 180 parties, which he deemed an unhealthy situation, calling for their consolidation.

According to Al-Hakim’s media office, he pointed out the "position of Iraq, its history, and influential figures," stating that "the CF brings together political forces in one political arena with a specific audience and voters. It has provided what alliances and coalitions could not offer and was a key nucleus in forming the State Administration Coalition."

He noted "tangible progress in implementing the political agreement," indicating that "Iraq has so far proven its ability to manage balances."

Emphasizing the "importance of preserving and invoking historical aspects when reading balances and the consequences of external balance disturbances," he affirmed that "the discussion about amending the election law was not discussed in the Framework meetings, and all that is proposed are differing opinions on the file."

Al-Hakim stressed "the necessity of emphasizing that governmental success is the result of everyone's movement and efforts, and that the current law has proven its effectiveness and ability to maintain balance."

Regarding the vision of political forces for the form of the state, al-Hakim explained that "the constitution delineated the features and foundations of the state, and the disagreement of some with these images and foundations does not mean their cancellation, and those who want their vision to prevail must amend the constitution and hold a referendum on it," calling for "acceptance of the nature of the parliamentary system and its requirements."

He continued by saying: "Electing a particular entity in the parliamentary system does not mean its access to power," calling for "preserving social balance and the weights of the components."

Al-Hakim emphasized that "the doors of the CF and the political process are open to accommodate everyone," explaining that "the CF has sent many messages, including the recent local elections, to accommodate dissenting or absent parties."

He stressed "the necessity of preserving the rules of political work, and that the disagreement over several governors was a methodological disagreement," also pointing out that "the presence of more than 180 parties is an unhealthy situation, calling for more integration."

He concluded, "Respect for freedom of expression is necessary, provided it does not lead to breaking others and persecuting them," emphasizing the importance of supporting claims with evidence.