Al-Sudani to US delegation: Iraq keen on energy and investment cooperation

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the United States, particularly in the areas of energy and investment.

During a meeting with a visiting delegation from the US Congress, including Republican Representative Darin LaHood and Democratic Representative Steve Cohen, al-Sudani praised the lawmakers’ efforts to strengthen ties under the Strategic Framework Agreement and reiterated Iraq’s interest in deepening economic collaboration with the United States, according to a statement from his media office.

Addressing regional developments, al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s firm support for dialogue as a path to achieving security and stability, while also calling for broader cooperation across multiple sectors.

The congressional delegation expressed appreciation for Iraq’s progress and stability and thanked the government for its ongoing partnership in counterterrorism. They described the US-Iraq relationship as vital and referred to Iraq as a key partner in the region.

The delegation also conveyed the Trump administration’s intention to continue close cooperation with Iraq and to work jointly toward wider regional stability.

Last Saturday, a source informed Shafaq News of an upcoming visit by a high-level US delegation to Baghdad for discussions with Iraqi officials. Talks are expected to focus on the planned US military withdrawal from key bases in Iraq, as well as matters related to the economy and energy.

The delegation is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region to discuss several issues, including the recent developments in al-Sulaymaniyah.

Diplomatic engagement between the US and Iraq has been limited in recent years, mainly through Acting Ambassador Steven Fagin. Prime Minister al-Sudani has received only one official phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the US-led coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq has begun, with American forces departing from Ain al-Asad base. The plan includes a full withdrawal from Ain al-Asad and Baghdad by the end of September 2025, with some forces relocating to Erbil and Kuwait. The overall troop count is set to drop from approximately 2,000 to fewer than 500 in Erbil.