Al-Sudani says political consensus is key ahead of upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has called for holding the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region in a climate of political consensus, a statement from his office said on Tuesday.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with Omar Ahmed Mohammed, the head of the Iraqi High Electoral Commission (IHEC), where they discussed preparations for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

"The elections should occur under a framework of political agreement and include the participation of all societal components within the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the statement quoted al-Sudani as saying. He underscored the need for "fairness and equality" in implementing the electoral process.

The head of Iraq's electoral commission briefed al-Sudani on the procedures that are in place for the forthcoming polls. This comes after Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the 'Nabni' coalition, indicated on Sunday that the decision to hold the elections ultimately lies with Kurdistan Region's President, Nechirvan Barzani.

The upcoming parliamentary elections in the Iraqi Kurdistan region are expected to be postponed again due to a boycott by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled on 31 May 2023 against extending the term of the Kurdistan region's parliament as contrary to the country's constitution, declaring the Kurdish legislature terminated and ordering IHEC to supervise fresh general elections in the region.

After the elections were delayed several times and under pressure from Iraq's top court, President Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq, picked 10 June to hold parliamentary elections.