Al-Sudani arrives in Sinjar
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Nineveh's district of Sinjar on the top of high-level government delegation, his bureau said in a press release.
According to the release, al-Sudani was accompanied by the health minister, Nineveh's governor, the head of Sinjar's fund for reconstruction, deputy planning minister, and deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command (JOC).
Earlier today, a source said that al-Sudani will attend the opening celebrations of a group of projects in Nineveh and will place the foundation stone of al-Ghazlani residence.
"He will also inaugurate the Rabia hospital," the source said. "the prime minister will tour Sinjar to keep tabs on the situation in the turbulent district."