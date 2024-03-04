Al-Sudani arrives in Sinjar

2024-03-04T12:56:08+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Nineveh's district of Sinjar on the top of high-level government delegation, his bureau said in a press release.

According to the release, al-Sudani was accompanied by the health minister, Nineveh's governor, the head of Sinjar's fund for reconstruction, deputy planning minister, and deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command (JOC).

Earlier today, a source said that al-Sudani will attend the opening celebrations of a group of projects in Nineveh and will place the foundation stone of al-Ghazlani residence.

"He will also inaugurate the Rabia hospital," the source said. "the prime minister will tour Sinjar to keep tabs on the situation in the turbulent district."

