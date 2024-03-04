Al-Sudani: ISIS is alien to the people of Nineveh...and we have a duty to them

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasized on Monday that the extremist ideology of ISIS is not representative of the people of Nineveh. He stressed the importance of honoring the martyrs, the wounded, and their families by focusing on development and reconstruction efforts.

Speaking at the launch of the new Ghazlani residential city project in Nineveh governorate, the Prime Minister highlighted that the city of 28,000 housing units over 4,800 dunams “is part of a larger initiative that includes multiple cities, with plans for further expansion.” Referring to the second batch that will include 11 residential cities in Baghdad and other governorates.

Al-Sudani described the new Ghazlani city as “a model city, tailored to the needs of the people of Nineveh,” and praised the local government for their efforts in kickstarting development projects in the region. Al-Sudani emphasized the economic potential of Nineveh, signaling a path towards stability for Iraq. He said, "the new cities express the government's vision towards one of the most important problems of the Iraqi society, which is the housing crisis.”

Reflecting on the past turmoil caused by ISIS, the Prime Minister acknowledged the resilience of the Iraqi people and the collaborative efforts that led to the liberation of Nineveh. He said, "ISIS's deviant ideology has nothing to do with the honorable people and residents of Nineveh from all spectra."

Al-Sudani outlined the government's strategy to address the housing crisis by creating integrated cities with comprehensive services, educational facilities, and commercial centers. He encouraged the private sector in Nineveh to invest the opportunity and bring factories for construction materials, especially since the province is characterized by the abundance of natural resources of primary building materials, and he said that "what exists of factories for construction materials does not cover the market need, nor the expansion that the new cities will provide."

Emphasizing the importance of local production over imports, the Prime Minister highlighted the potential for job creation through the establishment of factories for construction materials. He said, “Instead of importing, we pay towards providing facilities to establish factories that secure the needs of the cities, and this means more job opportunities," pointing out that "this project (Ghazlani city) will be subject to close follow-up in all its stages."