Al-Sudani: Ballot box will define Iraq’s path forward

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections will determine whether the country strengthens stability or risks losing recent progress, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned on Thursday, describing the vote as a decisive moment for the nation’s future.

Addressing a tribal gathering in Baghdad, al-Sudani stressed that the November 11 elections will define the country’s direction for the next four years. “The ballot box remains the only legitimate path to choosing Iraq’s leadership,” he explained, urging voters to make responsible choices that reflect the national interest.

While accusing some parties of “spreading lies and distortion” to undermine his government’s record and “confuse public opinion” ahead of the polls, he recalled that his cabinet placed citizens’ needs at the forefront, citing the completion of delayed infrastructure and the initiation of new development ventures in the capital and other provinces.

Political Landscape Ahead of the Vote

Al-Sudani enters the parliamentary race carrying both credit and criticism. Supporters hail him as one of Iraq’s most pragmatic leaders since 2003, while detractors view his government as constrained by bureaucracy and political compromise.

He leads the Reconstruction and Development list (Al-Ima’ar wal-Tanmiya), which is fielding 446 candidates across 12 provinces to contest 240 of the 329 parliamentary seats. The list’s strongest base lies in Baghdad, where 138 candidates are competing for 71 seats, followed by 50 in Basra for 25, 38 in Dhi Qar for 17, and 34 in Babil for another 17. It also maintains limited representation in the Sunni-majority provinces of Nineveh and Saladin.

According to political sources, several figures are emerging as potential contenders for the premiership after the elections. The Coordination Framework, Iraq’s dominant Shiite alliance, is reportedly split between two blocs — one aligned with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, and another backing al-Sudani.