Al-Sadr’s decision on elections: candidacy is blocked

Shafaq News/ A source in Al-Hanana, the residence of the Shiite Patriotic Movement’s Leader Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed on Thursday that Al-Sadr has effectively barred any participation in the upcoming elections, following his latest decision.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Sadr has made it clear that he will not participate in the upcoming elections, and therefore, none of his political followers or former parliamentarians are allowed to take part’, adding that this is now mandatory for everyone, “even those wishing to join other lists or coalitions that may be linked to the Sadrist movement."

He explained that Al-Sadr's current position means that anyone who participates in the elections will be considered expelled from the movement, and will no longer be under the umbrella of the Sadr family."

Earlier on Thursday, Al-Sadr had announced his decision to boycott the upcoming elections, citing "corruption and corrupt individuals,” stating that Iraq "is living its final breaths."

In recent months, there had been speculation about al-Sadr's return to the political process through participation in the elections, especially after he urged his supporters to update their voter registrations.

Sources had previously indicated that most political blocs, under various titles and affiliations, sent representatives to Najaf in an attempt to gauge al-Sadr's stance on participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In June 2022, al-Sadr decided to withdraw from the political process in Iraq and refrained from participating in any future elections, as he refused to collaborate with "corrupt politicians," after calling for the resignation of all his 73 parliamentary members.