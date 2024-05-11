Al-Sadr makes first appearance after absence, advocating for supporters

Shafaq News / Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has reappeared, delivering a new speech after several months of absence.

Addressing his supporters gathered in Najaf governorate on the eve of the anniversary of his father, Mohammed Sadiq al-Sadr's assassination, Muqtada al-Sadr stated, "The cursed tyrant or one of his cursed sons ordered the killing of the martyr Sayyid Mohammed al-Sadr... No, no to Baathism."

Al-Sadr urged his supporters to chant slogans of "No, no to America... No, no to Israel."

He also called on the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), "Do not be divided, and do not approach the corrupt."

On April 10th, Muqtada al-Sadr changed the name of the Sadrist Movement to the "Patriotic Shiite Movement" in a document he issued.

A leader within the Sadrist Movement informed Shafaq News Agency on April 3, 2024, that Muqtada al-Sadr's movements towards the popular bases and directing former Sadrist bloc deputies are "part of the political and popular preparations for the return of the Sadrist Movement to the political scene through the upcoming parliamentary elections, in which it will participate vigorously."

On June 15, 2022, Muqtada al-Sadr announced his decision to withdraw from the political process in the country and not to participate in any upcoming elections to avoid cooperating with "corrupt politicians."

The Sadrist Movement boycotted, under the leadership of al-Sadr, the local elections held in Iraq at the end of 2023.

After the withdrawal of the Sadrist Movement, the Coordination Framework, which includes all Shiite forces except the Sadrist Movement, succeeded in forming the government in agreement with the Kurdish and Sunni blocs in October 2022, under the leadership of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Muqtada al-Sadr formed an alliance named "Saving the Homeland" after announcing the results of the legislative elections held in 2021, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc (KDP) and Al-Siyada Alliance, which included Sunni blocs led by politician Khamis al-Khanjar and the ousted Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi.