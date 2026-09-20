Shafaq News- Baghdad

Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday urged the United States to comply with the Sept. 30 deadline for the withdrawal of US and Global Coalition forces from Iraq, warning against foreign interference in the country following their departure.

In a statement, al-Sadr expressed hope that the departure would not be followed by external intervention that could undermine Iraq’s “sovereignty, independence and prestige.”

https://t.co/bZ0AXf7Byb — مقتدى السيد محمد الصدر (@Mu_AlSadr) September 20, 2026

Al-Sadr also urged Iraqi politicians not to seek US intervention again, arguing that Iraq is capable of protecting itself through its security forces, particularly the border guards and air force, under the exclusive authority of the federal government.

“This date will mark the beginning of Iraq’s prosperity and the end of corruption, injustice, dictatorship, occupation and terrorism, particularly as the security forces are strengthened under the centralized authority of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces,” he added.

Earlier today, Bahaa al-Araji, head of the Reconstruction and Development parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News that US forces assigned to protect the American embassy, diplomatic missions and US interests would remain in Iraq after the US-led Coalition’s mission ends. He stressed that this presence should be distinguished from Coalition forces.

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September deadline