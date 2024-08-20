Al-Nujaba declares truce end, considers targeting US bases

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Nujaba Movement, a part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), announced that the truce intended to allow the government time to negotiate the withdrawal of US forces from the country has ended, and that the group now considers options for targeting US military bases.

Haidar Al-Lami, a member of the Movement’s political council, told The National that "IRI have ended this truce, thus all options are open for the Resistance forces to target all US bases within Iraq."

Al-Lami accused the United States of "delaying and procrastinating" on the issue of troop withdrawal during negotiations with the Iraqi government.

He further indicated that a response is likely in the coming days, which could target "multiple locations, not necessarily limited to Iraq, but potentially including Syria and Israel."

Additionally, Al-Lami noted that some forces will remain in the Kurdistan Region until September 2026 to oversee counter-terrorism operations in Syria, highlighting that the situation in Syria differs from Iraq, with ISIS being stronger and holding strongholds there.