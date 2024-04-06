Al-Maliki warns of potential WWIII amid escalation between Israel and Hamas

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, expressed concern about the growing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"The conflict could potentially escalate into a third world war, in which Iraq is not immune to its repercussions."

During the annual memorial ceremony for Feyli Martyrs Day, organized in collaboration with the Martyrs Foundation, al-Maliki said, "The region and the world are experiencing hazardous movements, and we may be approaching the edge of the abyss in a war that leaves nothing standing. The war could expand, possibly reaching a third new war."

Since October 7, the war, which has lasted for six months, has led to critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, reaching famine levels in some areas, according to the United Nations.

So far, Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and injured about 76,000.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, al-Maliki pointed out the global implications of the tension, cautioning that "the world is living under the mercy of this tension and bad alignment, and our country is not far from the expected war."

In addition, al-Maliki addressed the "historical injustices faced by the Feyli Kurds," condemning the actions of the former regime that led to their suffering and urging the need to address the consequences of past decisions, including the stripping of citizenship, displacement, and property confiscation.

"We must not just commemorate Feyli Martyrs Day but also continue to follow up on the issues of Feyli Kurds in Iraq and beyond."