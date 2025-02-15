Al-Maliki warns of “chaos” as Al-Bashaer Movement demands reform

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the Al-Bashaer Movement, warned against the dangers of media-driven instability while his movement delivered a sharp critique of Iraq’s government, calling for sweeping reforms.

Speaking at the movement's ninth anniversary event, Al-Maliki accused certain media outlets of seeking to “sow chaos” in Iraq, warning of instability. “We are witnessing chaos in the world today; there are confrontations between states and societies,” he said, emphasizing the need for a law-governed state.

Praising the Iraqi people’s resilience, he referenced their ability to withstand past struggles against Saddam Hussein and ISIS, declaring they are “capable of writing the most wonderful epics and deterring the most severe attacks.”

Al-Maliki urged all political forces to uphold the constitution and work toward a just, secure Iraq, stressing, “The constitution is the supreme reference for a state governed by the rule of law. Without law and constitutional governance, there is no guarantee for a nation's prosperity.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Mohammed Al-Rumaithi, representing the Al-Bashaer Movement, condemned Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's administration, criticizing its policies as “hostage to randomness and short-term fixes.”

Regarding the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), he called on Parliament to fulfill its “national and moral duty” by passing long-delayed legislation to protect PMF fighters from exploitation and political manipulation, blaming the delay on “personal desires and regional interests that override legal obligations.”

The Al-Bashaer Movement reaffirmed its commitment to Al-Maliki's vision, emphasizing ideological organization, grassroots mobilization, and strategic media engagement as a "model for political action."