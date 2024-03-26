Al-Maliki says Baghdad, Ankara should join hands to resolve water disputes

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Ankara should join hands in order to handle the issue of common waters properly, the head of the State of Law bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Nouri al-Maliki, told the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Ali Reza Guney, earlier today, Tuesday.

Al-Maliki made those remarks when he hosted the Turkish diplomat in his office in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, according to a readout issued by his media bureau.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched on the bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries and prospects of cooperation in the fields of security and trade.

The former prime minister laid emphasis on "coordination" in the approach to common waters that ensures Iraq receives its "fair share" of the deal.

Al-Maliki commended the "progress the two countries have made in security and the agreement they reached on confronting the terrorist groups."

The Turkish diplomat reiterated his country's "commitment to supporting Iraq's security and stability", expressing optimism that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit will yield positive outcomes for both countries.