Al-Maliki discusses post-withdrawal bilateral ties with US ambassador

Shafaq News/ Nouri Al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, met with U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski on Tuesday for talks on regional and international developments, including efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

According to a statement from his office, the two officials exchanged views on pressing issues, with a particular focus on ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Al-Maliki highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States, emphasizing the need to activate the Strategic Framework Agreement in the wake of the withdrawal of the international coalition from Iraq. "It is crucial to transition our relationship into a comprehensive partnership across various sectors," al-Maliki noted.

He also reiterated Iraq's commitment to maintaining its security and political stability as the country approaches its upcoming parliamentary elections, which he described as critical for all current stakeholders.

Al-Maliki expresses concern over the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, urging the international community to intervene to stop the violence and the crimes committed against Palestinians.

In response, Ambassador Romanowski reaffirmed the United States' support for Iraq's stability, emphasizing the continued dialogue between the two nations to strengthen partnerships in vital sectors.

She assured that the U.S. remains engaged with international partners to end the war in Gaza, provide aid to the Palestinian people, and work toward resolving the crisis that began in early October.