Al-Maliki: Iraq must strengthen its state and security institutions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, emphasized the need for Iraq to become a strong state capable of defending its sovereignty, warning that regional conflicts could eventually impact Iraq.

In a statement released by his media office to mark the Islamic month of Muharram and the commemoration of Ashura, al-Maliki said that true reform should go beyond political slogans, “It must involve a strategic framework that tackles weaknesses in state institutions, promotes social justice, improves living standards, provides essential services, and creates employment opportunities. These are legitimate rights of the people—not a favor from anyone or a political bargaining chip.”

Al-Maliki also stressed the importance of conducting an urgent review of Iraq’s security and military institutions to ensure they are capable of maintaining political, social, and security stability, and of defending the country from external threats.

Referring to escalating regional tensions, he pointed out, “Today, as the region undergoes dangerous transformations, and with the Israeli wars rolling from Gaza to Lebanon, then Syria, and now threatening the Islamic Republic [of Iran], Iraq will not remain immune.”

“Iraq must be a strong state, equipped with all means to defend its sovereignty, people, and sacred sites.”

Al-Maliki concluded by noting that while global powers possess all forms of strength, Iraq must aspire to reach a similar level—not for aggression, as in the era of the former Ba'athist regime—but to safeguard its sovereignty, rights, and the higher interests of the Iraqi people.