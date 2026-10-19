Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi on Monday backed the government’s legal measures to maintain public order, enforce the law, bring weapons under state control, and hold accountable anyone found to have incited violence or threatened citizens’ security and the country’s stability.

In a statement, Al-Halbousi said the measures comply with the constitution and applicable laws while safeguarding rights, freedoms, and legal protections and ensuring that the law applies equally to everyone.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi government directed state institutions to enforce the law and file criminal complaints against those who use the media to incite violence or obstruct state decisions aimed at bringing weapons under state control.

Al-Halbousi warned against exploiting those freedoms to incite violence or internal fighting or to support the possession of weapons outside state control, noting that “workshops involving relevant authorities and international organizations were continuing to refine the draft law.”

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