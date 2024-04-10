Al-Hakim calls for a "high-level" meeting to review Iraq's "political experience"

Shafaq News/ Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of al-Hekmah Movement, on Wednesday called on "national leaders" in Iraq to hold a "high-level central meeting" to review the country's political experience and address the mistakes that have plagued it.

In his Eid sermon in Baghdad, al-Hakim said, "I call on the national leaders in Iraq to hold a high-level central meeting that builds on the positive environment that the country is currently experiencing to review and evaluate the political experience in Iraq and come out with fundamental points that address the structural errors that cause political deadlock in the country." He added, "Political deadlock has long been a hindrance to the path of state building and development."

The cleric urged the federal government and the parliament to "adopt a strategic national document that clearly defines the mechanisms that protect the country's supreme interests, foremost of which is the rule of the constitution and the judiciary."

