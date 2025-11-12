Al-Anbar Elections: Turnout 66.59%, Taqaddum on top

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in the western al-Anbar province.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the province reached 66.59%.

The province holds 15 parliamentary seats, including 4 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Taqaddum Party: 212,489 votes.

- Al-Anbar Is Our Identity Alliance (Al-Anbar Huwiyyatuna): 128,161 votes.

- Qimam Coalition: 97,507 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 78,331 votes.

- Al-Tafawwuq: 46,976 votes.

- Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada): 40,812 votes.

- Al-Hasm al-Watani: 17,987 votes.

- Al-Qiyada: 8,217 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

Read more: Iraq’s post-election roadmap: From ballot to government formation