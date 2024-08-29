Eyewitnesses: Drone crashes in central Kirkuk following explosion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, eyewitnesses reported a drone crashed in central Kirkuk.

The witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the crash occurred after a loud explosion shook the area near the main market complex adjacent to Airport Street, heading towards the Baghdad road.

Videos circulating online showed the drone catching fire in the sky before it was completely engulfed in flames upon reaching the ground.

No further details regarding casualties or material damage have been confirmed.

The story will be updated shortly with further details.