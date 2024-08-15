Agriculture Ministery moves to protect Iraq's rare gazelle sanctuary following calls by Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture has issued urgent directives to address a critical fodder shortage at the Rhim Gazelle Sanctuary in Maysan, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The sanctuary, which has seen a significant increase in its gazelle population from 25 to 480, is now facing a severe shortage of fodder due to limited financial allocations, Minister of Agriculture Abbas Jabr al-Maliki revealed in an exclusive interview with Shafaq News Agency.

Maysan’s Director of Agriculture, Majid al-Saadi, confirmed that following an appeal made through Shafaq News Agency, the ministry’s administrative undersecretary, Dr. Mehdi Saher, had reached out to discuss immediate solutions for the sanctuary.

Al-Saadi had previously expressed deep concern about the plight of the gazelles, stating, "Despite all these efforts, these gazelles are facing difficult conditions due to the lack of financial allocations, which has led to a crisis in providing them with fodder."

The sanctuary, located in the western part of Maysan near the Iranian border, has been a successful project, but the recent drought has depleted natural vegetation, leaving the gazelles reliant on purchased fodder.

Local farmers and citizens have been making personal donations to help feed the animals, but these efforts are insufficient to meet the growing demand.

The ministry has vowed to address the issue swiftly and ensure the survival of the rare gazelles. Al-Maliki emphasized the importance of finding quick solutions to preserve this unique sanctuary.