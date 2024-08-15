Maysan's rare Gazelle sanctuary faces starvation amidst funding crisis

Shafaq News/ A sanctuary in Iraq's southern governorate of Maysan, home to a rare and growing population of Rhim gazelles, is facing a critical shortage of food due to a lack of funding, officials warned on Thursday.

Majid al-Saadi, director of agriculture in Maysan, told Shafaq News Agency that the Rhim gazelle sanctuary in Ali al-Gharbi Island, located near the Iranian border, has seen its population soar from 25 to 480. The success of the project has led to plans to expand the sanctuary to three locations.

"Despite these efforts, these gazelles face difficult conditions due to a shortage of financial allocations, which has led to a crisis in providing them with fodder," Sa'adi said.

He added that the governorate is experiencing a severe drought, leaving the gazelles with little natural grazing. "We are forced to give them barley feed, which is only enough for minimal nutrition, and this is only possible through donations from generous farmers and citizens," he said.

Al-Saadi appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, the local government, and environment group for urgent assistance to save the endangered gazelles.