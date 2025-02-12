After Syrian FM announces visiting Iraq, the first Iraqi response
Shafaq News/The Foreign Relations Committee in the Iraqi parliament denied
on Wednesday any prior knowledge of an invitation extended to Syrian Foreign
Minister Asaad Al-Shibani to visit Iraq.
Committee member Mukhtar Al-Moussawi told Shafaq
News Agency, "The committee was unaware of the invitation to Minister Al-Shibani
until his public statement."
He warned that the visit, if it occurs, won’t be welcomed “if driven by pressure.”
Al-Moussawi further clarified, "However, if the visit serves Iraq's
national interests, such as addressing the fate of the 10,000 missing Iraqis in
the Al-Hol camp, including those detained in Syrian prisons with concerns over
their potential misuse, it could be considered in a different light."
The visit, announced by the Syrian foreign
minister at the World Government Summit in Dubai, would mark the first trip by
the new Syrian government to Iraq since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.
A government source informed Shafaq News
Agency on January 7 about the planned visit of the Syrian Foreign Minister from
the interim government, Asaad Al-Shibani, to Iraq. The source stated that the
visit would address several issues of mutual concern, though no specific
details were provided.
Syria has seen a surge in
diplomatic activity following the collapse of Al-Assad's regime, with a growing
number of Arab and foreign delegations visiting Damascus and Syrian officials
engaging in communications with their regional counterparts.